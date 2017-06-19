South Africa: 18-Month-Old Killed in Accident

An 18-month-old boy has been killed in a car accident near the Tinley Manor off-ramp, north of Durban on Saturday.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said the child was sitting in the front passenger seat with his mother when the driver, his father, lost control of the vehicle rolling it multiple times.

"The baby got pinned underneath the vehicle.

When rescuers arrived the front windscreen had to be cut around the baby. Resuscitation efforts lasted for 45 minutes before the baby was declared dead. Three other people were injured and transported to hospital."

Source: News24