17 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mystery Surrounds Pietermaritzburg Stabbing

A man was stabbed to death in Pietermaritzburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedic services said.

"A man believed to be in his 30's was killed after sustaining a single stab wound to his chest on the corner of West and Church streets in Pietermaritzburg," ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said.

According to Siddall, paramedics arrived at a hostile scene and found the man lying on the road.

"The man was surrounded by a group of 20 to 30 people at the time. Unfortunately there was nothing ER24 paramedics could do to save the man and he was declared dead on the scene."

She added: "It is not yet known how the man was killed, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations."

Source: News24

