17 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: One Dead in 'High-Speed' Durban Crash

One person has died following a "horrific" collision between a mini bus taxi and car early on Saturday morning in Durban.

Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said that the accident on Chris Hani Road also left 12 people injured.

Van Reenen said they were called to the scene near to the Queen Nandi Drive intersection at around 05:00.

"Reports from the scene suggest that the driver of a Volkswagen Polo hatchback, lost control of the vehicle at high speed, whilst travelling on the south bound side, causing the vehicle to careen across the centre median, before colliding head on with a minibus taxi on the north bound side of the roadway."

He added: "Eyewitness reports allege the driver of the Volkswagen fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction shortly after the collision."

Van Reenen said the 12 injuries were commuters from the minibus who sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

"One commuter having sustained fatal injuries and unfortunately being declared deceased on arrival of paramedics."

Van Reenen said the injured were taken to hospital.

Source: News24

