17 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Quad Bike Crash Claims Life of Young Girl

A 16-year-old girl has died after she was flung from a four wheeler in Nelspruit on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said the quad bike with two people on was travelling down a hill when it veered off the road and overturned.

The young girl was a passenger on the bike.

Botha said she hit a large rock when she was flung from the quad bike.

"Paramedics worked fervently at the scene for some time to try to resuscitate the girl. Tragically, despite all their efforts, she was declared dead at the scene," Botha said.

