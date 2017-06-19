16 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects to Appear in Court for Dealing in Drugs

Police participated in efforts to address the drivers of crime by investigating alleged illegal drug activities at a residence in Oostersee, Parow. A sting operation, in which various police units were involved, was conducted at the house in Drommedaris Street.

On Thursday 15 June 2017, after the agent indicated that the drug transaction had been completed, the police swooped on the premises, after which the money used in the operation was recovered and a variety of drugs was seized.

Thereafter a search warrant was executed upon which additional drugs, including dagga and tablets which are still to be analysed, were also confiscated.

The drugs included Ecstasy tablets, Methadone, Magic Mushrooms and Golden Teachers.

The R40 000 used during the sting operation was recovered and additional cash and documents found on the premises were also seized.

A 23-year-old man and his girlfriend of the same age were arrested on charges of dealing in drugs and will appear in Parow Magistrates' Court on Monday, 19 June 2017.

