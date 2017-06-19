South Africa: Two Police Officers Found Dead in the Free State

The bodies of two police officers were found in Thaba Nchu in the Free State on Friday.

Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for police minister Fikile Mbalula said on Saturday a police captain was on duty at the Selosesha police station when he had received a call about a shooting incident in Unit Extention in Thaba-Nchu.

Mhaga said when the Captain went to investigate the incident, he found the two bodies of the officers.

They had gunshot wounds to the head.

He said they had been living together and had children.

"It is suspected that the male officer shot and killed his partner and turned the gun on himself," he said.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has sent his condolences to the family.

"I would like to send my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Losing someone you love is a very painful experience," Mbalula said.

Source: News24