A Durban man was arrested on the N1 north near Bloemfontein after he was caught driving 248km/h on Friday.

Free State traffic department spokesperson Kabelo Moloabi said he was arrested at around 16:51 on Friday afternoon.

The 37-year-old man was driving in a black BMW 435i and was charged with reckless and negligent driving.

He is expected to appear in the Brandfort Magistrate's Court on Monday.

