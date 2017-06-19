18 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nurses to Confirm Union Membership as Remittance Stopped

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Merab

County governments have been instructed to stop monthly subscription fees to the Kenya National Union of Nurses until verification of every member is done.

According to a letter signed by the Council of Governors chairman Josphat Nanok, authentication must be done by individual nurses within 90 days.

"The Council of Governors maintains that the union must demonstrate proof of compliance with the recognition agreement...before member subscriptions are remitted," Mr Nanok said.

INTIMIDATION

Governors insist that the ongoing nurses strike is illegal.

However, the union threatened to sue the governors.

It said stoppage of monthly subscriptions was a desperate measure aimed at intimidating it and the members.

"We wish to remind you that the right of an employee to belong to a union is anchored in the Constitution," union Secretary-General Seth Panyako said.

ILLEGAL ACT

Mr Panyako added that while recruiting members, the union adhered to the Labour Relations Act.

His sentiments were echoed by the union's acting chairman Joseph Ngwasi.

"Nanok cannot stop the deductions because the law governing the registration and membership of nurses is clear," Mr Ngwasi said by phone.

Kenya

Why EAC Needs to be Serious on Regional Integration

The passion with which our president supports the integration of Africa and East Africa is amazing. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.