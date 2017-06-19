19 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN School Boy Run Over and Dragged By Taxi

A 15-year-old pupil from Glenhaven Secondary School in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal is fighting for his life after being run over and dragged for several metres by a minibus taxi on Monday morning.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said they were called to Todd Street in Verulam, after a passing motorist reported the accident.

Balram said an overtaking taxi had run over two students crossing the road on the opposite lane.

The taxi driver abandoned his Toyota Hiace and fled the scene on foot.

The critically injured Grade 8 boy was transported him to Osindsweni Hospital.

He suffered a broken right leg, severe head injuries and a broken hip.

Balram said a passing vehicle picked up one injured student and transported him to hospital privately.

"According to witnesses, the taxi attempted to overtake several vehicles when he knocked into a group of children crossing the road. One student was thrown approximately 25 meters from the point of impact," Balram said.

No arrests had been made.

Source: News24

South Africa

