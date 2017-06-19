Kenya: Upper Hill Reach Familiar Heights After Football Win

Upper Hill and Olympic Mixed on Sunday won the boys' and girls' football titles as the Airtel Rising Stars Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term Two B Games ended at Lenana School.

Upper Hill claimed a hard fought 1-0 win over Highway Secondary School in the boys' final as Olympic thrashed State House Girls 7-0 in the girls' affair.

The win sealed Upper Hill's return to the nationals after a three-year absence.

In volleyball, Hospital Hill and Soweto Academy retained their boys' and girls' titles after wins over Moi Forces Academy (MFA) and Nembu Girls respectively at the end of the four-day competition.

Winners will represent the region at the National Games set for Nyeri next month.

Upper Hill coach Joseph Makokha was pleased with the result and is hoping for a repeat performance at the nationals.

"It was a very tough final and we had to dig deep to ensure we win.

"They pinned us back in the second half but we managed to hold on and we can now work on getting better for the Nationals," Makokha said.

Bakari Shabah's 16th minute header settled the tight contest. John Odira floated in a beautiful free-kick and Shabah directed his header to the top corner beyond Caleb Omondi's reach.

Highway were dominant in the second half as they went in search of the equaliser but were let down by poor finishing.

The 2013 national champions needed extra time to beat Olympic 1-0 in the semis, as Highway beat Jamhuri 4-0 in the other semi.

The girls' final was a one-sided encounter as Olympic easily retained their title to seal their place in the Nationals.

Reybellah Inyanje scored a hat-trick to inspire the Kibera-based school to victory.

Others on the score sheet were Dorah Achieng, Maratha Nyambura, Irene Namale and Catherine Irungu.

"We have been clinical throughout the competition and we hope to carry the same form to the Nationals," said Olympic coach Maurice Okumu.

Olympic defeated Bright Star Academy 6-0 in the last four as a State House upset Maina Wanjigi 1-0 in the other last four match.

Jamhuri and Maina Wanjigi finished third.

In volleyball, Soweto comfortably edged out Nembu to claim their second reigonal title. The "mighty minnows" won 25-6,25-12,25-8 to seal their national ticket.

Soweto had beaten Brown Hill 3-0(25-11,25-10,25-9) in the semi as Nembu claimed a walk over against Parklands Arya.

"Our mission is to win the national title, last year we came close and we aim for better tidings this time," Soweto captain Jemimah Nafula said.

Hospital Hill had to be at their best to beat a battling MFA. They won 25-14, 16-24,25-22,25-13.

They beat Embakasi in straight sets in the last four as MFA sealed their place inn the final after Eutychus, who had beaten them in straight sets were disqualified.