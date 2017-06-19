Pretoria — The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) will lead an Outward Selling and Investment Mission to Kenya and Tanzania with the aim of increasing trade and investment between South Africa and the two countries.

A total of 27 local companies in the agro-processing, automotive, infrastructure, built environment, mining and capital equipment, chemicals, plastics and cosmetics sectors will be part of the mission that will get underway from 26 June.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said the mission will strengthen the already existing cordial relations between South Africa and both Kenya and Tanzania, respectively.

"Furthermore, the missions will honour commitments made by President Jacob Zuma during the State Visits to Kenya in October last year, and Tanzania last month to strengthen relations and explore investment and trade opportunities in two countries," said Minister Davies.

The Minister further added that the investment mission is also in line with the dti's strategic outcome-oriented goal of building mutually beneficial regional and global relations, in order to advance South Africa's trade, industrial policy and economic development objectives.

Of the 27 companies that will partake in the investment mission, 20 have received assistance from the dti through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) scheme.

One of the objectives of the scheme is to increase export market access for South African products and services. The programme for the mission will include business seminars, site visits, mini exhibitions, and business-to-business meetings.

The other seven companies are funding themselves on the trip to Nairobi in Kenya, as well as to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The mission, which will conclude on 30 June, will also enable South African companies to identify trade and investment opportunities in Kenya and Tanzania.

The mission will also provide a platform for South African companies to interact with businesspeople and consider ways in which cooperation, partnerships and joint-ventures could be established in order to explore these opportunities.

"The mission is also part of the dti's integrated national export strategy aimed at developing new markets for South Africa's value-added and manufactured goods, and services with an emphasis on Africa and the emerging markets.

"The dti is happy to be providing a platform that will bring businesspeople from South Africa with their counterparts from the two countries together to discuss ways in which they can contribute meaningfully in increasing trade and investment between our countries," said Minister Davies.