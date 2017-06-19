Rwanda: IPRC-Kigali Seek to Halt Reg's Hoops League Title Chase

Two days after beating Espoir to boost their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs, IPRC-Kigali are vowing to confirm their place in the top four with win over basketball league title favorites Rwanda Energy Group when both sides meet on Sunday at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

The league leaders REG are seeking to win the league in their debut season and will into today's game knowing a win would boost their chances to achieve that goal ahead of their final regular season league game against Espoir next weekend.

"The race for the top four is a very tight and we can't afford to miss out, on Friday we got three crucial points against Espoir, which gives us a big motivation going into the game against REG," said IPRC-Kigali head coach Albert Buhake.

On Friday evening, IPRC-Kigali, fighting for a top four finish, piped former league champions Espoir 75-73 in a tightly contested game played at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

Bahuke's team took the first quarter 21-19 but Maxime Mwiseneza Espoir bounced back to take the second quarter 17-9 to go into half-time leading 36-30.

Espoir won the third quarter 21-20 but Heroes' Day tournament winners, IPRC-Kigali put on a stunning performance to claim the fourth quarter 16-25 hence wrapping up the game 75-73.

IPRC-Kigali are fourth with 26 points, while Espoir remained in the second place with 29 points. In another game played on Friday, United Generation Basketball (UGB) Club defeated second from bottom 30-Plus 72-58.

Sunday

REG vs IPRC-Kigali 4pm

Friday

IPRC-Kigali 75-73 Espoir

UGB 72-58 30-Plus