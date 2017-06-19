Kenya: Nairobi's Sailors Secure Victory in Mombasa

Nairobi-based Amira Sailors secured a 3-1 win away to Mombasa Sports Club in a Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at Mombasa Sports Club.

A brace from Susan Oketch and further strike from Pauline Naise secured the three points for the visitors.

Maureen Okumu had levelled for the hosts but they conceded twice to fall to their sixth loss of the season.

The win saw Amira move to third spot on the log with 17 points, dislodging Strathmore University Scorpions who are fourth a point back. Amira coach Linet Onyango was delighted with her side's work ethic and patience.

"We had a tough time breaking them but the first goal allowed us to settle. We had to dig deep after we conceded and I am delighted with our fighting spirit," Onyango said.

Amira, came into the match on the back of a 2-0 loss at the hands of USIU Spartans , while the hosts were buoyed by their 2-0 win against University of Nairobi last weekend to clinch their first win of the season.

The visitors struggled to impose their match in the opening quarter as the home side dominated possession.

Mombasa had the first chance in the second quarter after they were awarded a short corner but Okumu sent her effort wide to the relief of the Amira defence. The miss proved costly as Amira found the breakthrough in the 25th minute.

Amira swept forward in a well-worked move but Oketch was hounded down as she was about to score, forcing the umpires to award the visitors a penalty stroke.

Naise made no mistake blasting her shot past Brenda Wangila for her ninth goal of the season. The goal saw Amira launch more attacks as the quarter ended.

The hosts improved in the third quarter and levelled matters in the 45th minute with Okumu finishing off a rebound.

Two minutes later, Amira regained the lead as Oketch took advantage of sloppy defending to score before adding a second three minutes from time.

At City Park Stadium, Allan Odongo struck for Parklands as they secured their second win of the season 1-0 over Nakuru in a men's Premier League match.

Nakuru were hoping to end their tour of the city on a high, having shocked Chase Sailors 2-1 on Saturday at the same venue. Dolcan Mugaisi and Erick Aywe scored for the visitors, as Ammon Esese replied for the bankers.

In the second tier men's league, Multimedia University thrashed Karate Axiom 6-1 as Parkroad Tigers drew 2-2 with Mombasa Sports Club.