South Africa: Beaufort West Police Arrest Tow Suspect and Seize Four Firearms and Dagga

During a routine vehicle check point (VCP) in Beaufort West late today, K9 and Vispol members with detectives searched a suspicious looking truck whereupon they discovered four 9mm pistols whose serials numbers were filed off, 40kg of dagga and a substantial amount of 9mm ammunition. Two suspects aged 31 and 37 were arrested on charges of dealing in dagga, illegal possession firearms and ammunition. They will appear in court soon. Provincial management have thanked the unrelenting efforts of Beaufort West police who without fail prevent criminality and ensure safety for all.

