South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality Pays Homage and Respect to the Fathers

press release

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to the fathers of our society as they celebrate fathers' day on Sunday. The Commission wishes to salute the fathers who are involved in raising of the children and particularly those who are on their own. "Fathers' Day has an important celebratory significance, as it reminds us of the role that fatherhood plays in the upbringing of children" said Dr. Nondumiso Maphazi, Acting Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality. This is therefore an opportune moment to encourage all fathers to be proud of their role and status in their households.

CGE also pays homage and respect to all responsible fathers who assist their spouses, partners, fiancées and girlfriends in household chores, including caring for their children. The commission calls upon fathers on this day to boldly pronounce that the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV), sexual harassment, rape etc cannot continue to take place in their name. The Commission is also aware that we also have present absent fathers who are there but not attached to their children emotionally and psychologically.

Being a father is not about paying school fees, providing shelter and feeding the household, it goes beyond the physical presence. We applaud fathers who assist their kids with homework, make time for them and attend their children's school activities. Talk or engage the boy child about being a man and dispel the myth around masculinity. We also call upon absent fathers to think about the role that they would have been playing instead of letting their kids without proper role modelling that might have a bearing in years to come. We also wish to applaud fathers who do not outsource their fatherly responsibility to educators and society.

The Commission is also aware that there are mothers due to absent father syndrome that play the role of a father. We want to commend you for doing a sterling job in the upbringing of your children. We are also cognisant of the fact that there are those mothers due to forces of nature that actively raise their children on their own, we also salute you. CGE is calling on various men formations throughout the country to holistically and honestly engage on the role of fathers in society. It is imperative that we change the narrative on what constitutes being a father. Being a father is a beautiful thing and it should be embraced and celebrated.

Therefore, on this year's occasion of Fathers' Day, the CGE pays tribute to all fathers in the country and the world at large.

Issued by: Commission for Gender Equality