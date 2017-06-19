19 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mmcz Mulls Highway Weigh-Bridges

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

The Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) will soon set up weigh-bridges along the country's major highways and in strategic mining communities for easy access of weighing facilities. In an interview on the sidelines of the Gweru Chrome Miners Indaba last week, MMCZ deputy general manager (marketing) Mr Masimba Chandavengerwa said construction of the weigh-bridges would start soon.

The weigh-bridges would be situated along the Harare-Beitbridge, Harare-Chirundu, Harare-Mutare and Gweru-Zvishavane roads.

Mr Chandavengerwa said rail weigh-bridges would also be constructed, targeting goods exported through the railway system.

"The tender has already been won and we are working on the paperwork so that the contractor starts work and I think that will happen very soon," he said.

"We have also budgeted for rail weighbridges and that would be the second phase. We are aware that some of our material is going out of the country without proper weighing and where those weighing facilities are, they are very expensive.

"For the purposes of chrome, there are going to be weigh-bridges between Gweru and Zvishavane for the Midlands Province and one in Harare South and with this we are targeting material going south from the North Dyke. There is going to be one along the Beitbridge Road, one on Chirundu Road and also another one for Mutare for other minerals."

Zimbabwe

Are People Forced to Attend Mugabe's Rallies?

THE MDC-T has urged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to pull rank and stop Zanu PF from marshalling innocent… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.