The Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) will soon set up weigh-bridges along the country's major highways and in strategic mining communities for easy access of weighing facilities. In an interview on the sidelines of the Gweru Chrome Miners Indaba last week, MMCZ deputy general manager (marketing) Mr Masimba Chandavengerwa said construction of the weigh-bridges would start soon.

The weigh-bridges would be situated along the Harare-Beitbridge, Harare-Chirundu, Harare-Mutare and Gweru-Zvishavane roads.

Mr Chandavengerwa said rail weigh-bridges would also be constructed, targeting goods exported through the railway system.

"The tender has already been won and we are working on the paperwork so that the contractor starts work and I think that will happen very soon," he said.

"We have also budgeted for rail weighbridges and that would be the second phase. We are aware that some of our material is going out of the country without proper weighing and where those weighing facilities are, they are very expensive.

"For the purposes of chrome, there are going to be weigh-bridges between Gweru and Zvishavane for the Midlands Province and one in Harare South and with this we are targeting material going south from the North Dyke. There is going to be one along the Beitbridge Road, one on Chirundu Road and also another one for Mutare for other minerals."