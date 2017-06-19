South Africa: New Crime Intelligence Head Appointed

Pretoria — Major-General Pat Mokushane has been appointed as the Acting Divisional Commissioner of the police Crime Intelligence Division.

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba announced this on Friday saying Mokushane will perform duties in this post until further notice.

Mokushane has served in the South African Police Service for 23 years with the majority of his service being in intelligence.

"He has thus acquired vast experience in the police's crime intelligence environment and his placement as the acting divisional commissioner will enhance that division's capacity to prevent and combat crime and maintain stability in South Africa."

General Mothiba added that crime intelligence plays a critical role in the fight against crime and as such the management of the SAPS is confident that Mokushane will contribute towards ensuring that the people of South Africa are and feel safe.

Agnes Makhele, who held the acting post for 18 months, is set to return to her permanent post as Provincial Head of Crime Intelligence in the Free State.