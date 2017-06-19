19 June 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: New Crime Intelligence Head Appointed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — Major-General Pat Mokushane has been appointed as the Acting Divisional Commissioner of the police Crime Intelligence Division.

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba announced this on Friday saying Mokushane will perform duties in this post until further notice.

Mokushane has served in the South African Police Service for 23 years with the majority of his service being in intelligence.

"He has thus acquired vast experience in the police's crime intelligence environment and his placement as the acting divisional commissioner will enhance that division's capacity to prevent and combat crime and maintain stability in South Africa."

General Mothiba added that crime intelligence plays a critical role in the fight against crime and as such the management of the SAPS is confident that Mokushane will contribute towards ensuring that the people of South Africa are and feel safe.

Agnes Makhele, who held the acting post for 18 months, is set to return to her permanent post as Provincial Head of Crime Intelligence in the Free State.

South Africa

20-Year 'Expiry Date' On Prosecuting Sexual Offences Struck Down

The High Court in Johannesburg has lifted a 20-year "expiry date" on prosecuting sexual offences. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.