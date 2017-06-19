19 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Kadoma Council Taken to Court Over Bills

By Daniel Nemukuyu

Kadoma Rural District Council has been taken to the High Court for allegedly failing to pay an electricity bill of over $70 000. Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) supplied power to the local authority in terms of an agreement between the two parties. The local authority failed to pay the debt, resulting in ZETDC issuing summons.

In the summons, ZETDC, a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, is claiming $77 775,71 plus interest.

The power firm also seeks an order for costs against Kadoma Rural District Council. The parties entered an agreement in which ZETDC supplied power to the local authority's electricity accounts for a fee.

In terms of the agreement, the power utility supplied electricity to council's eight accounts, including water treatment plants, schools, tower lights and clinics.

By February 28 this year, the total bill stood at $77 774,71.

Murambwa Clinic's electricity bill was $1 803,20, Reservoir Pumps $3 630, Kwayedza Secondary School $1 634,28, tower lights $14 968, Sanyati Sewage Works $11 329,57, Water Purification Plant $35 501 and Ordoff Residence $752,65.

