Zimbabwe: He Didn't Pay Lobola, Family Disowns Executor

A Chitungwiza family last week disowned their son-in-law in court and questioned his appointment as the executor of his wife's estate because he did not pay lobola. The late Pamela Mujuru's brother, Charles, told the court that his brother-in-law, Wilson Tashaya, only looked for his sister each time he wanted to have a child with her.

Pamela died three weeks ago and left behind three children, with the youngest being three- weeks-old.

"Our sister was single," said Charles.

"We never received lobola from Tashaya. He only looked for her when he wanted to sire children and then disappear.

"He is based in Botswana and we don't know whether he has another family there or not. He never contributed towards the upkeep of his children. Pamela was independent. She did not die in his hands. It was a customary procedure to allow him to attend the funeral because they have children.

"We were ill-advised at the death registration office to indicate that she was customarily married. Our grandchildren will be destitute if you allow him access to the money. He stole money from our sister and is irresponsible."

Charles told the court that when his sister died, Tashaya sent some people to collect all important documents from her house.

In response, Tashaya said he did not understand why his in-laws were disowning him.

"When my wife passed away, I was not around and I asked my father to give them a token informing them of the death," he said. "They accepted the money and asked me to provide relish.

"My father provided a cow and after the burial, we went together to get the death certificate."

In his ruling, Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Takunda Mtetwa said the family dispute would not help the children.

"Although the in-laws are not appreciative of the relationship, the three-week-old baby is an indication that the couple understood each other," said Mr Mtetwa.

"The death certificate indicates that she was customarily married, therefore, the surviving spouse is hereby appointed executor of the estate."

The estate was not disclosed in court.