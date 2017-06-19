State Vice -President Salus Klaus Chilima has said it un fortunate that some people castigate him for serving the Catholic Church more to garner political support, saying he has been a devout Catholic in his 43 -years life and only in political office for three years.

"Some people have been saying I am involved in church activities because I want votes. It is wrong to suggest that I attend and serve the church for votes. I am 43 years old (born on February 12 1973) , and only three years out of those, I have been a vice president. I am more of a Catholic than a vice president. I have no apology to make. I will not stop. I am serving God," said Chilima.

"It is a great feeling to serve the church. It is very fulfilling to serve God."

He was speaking at the launch of Chancellor College Catholic alumni Saturday at Maula Parish in Lilongwe.

Chilima who studied at Chancellor College, a constituent college o the University of Malawi, where he obtaine a bachelor of social science majoring in economics and later a master's degree in economic, said it is at church where he learnt that "leadership is not a position."

He said: "A promotion never made anyone a leader. Leadership is a fiduciary calling."

In his motivational speech, Chilima hailed the formation of the Association saying it would not only promote fellowship among the members but that it would also promote and strengthen the Church's goal of winning souls to Christ.

The Vice President urged the Association members to put all their efforts in serving the Church in any other way possible and that each of the members should stay focused in their endeavor to serve the Church.

"There are three things I would like to share with you as regards serving the Church," said Chilima, a Catholic alumnus, himself, and a member of the Association. "Humility: amongst you there are people with Bachelor's degrees, some with Master's degree and others with PhD's. You need to humble yourself to work with everyone because some of the people who will lead you in the Church may not be as educated as you are."

Chilima further urged each of the members of the Association to stay focused and belong to any one or two of the several groups of the Church and help with the skills and expertise they the individual members had.

"As it has been said often times, 'you can do two things at once, but you can't focus effectively on two things at once', otherwise, you end up being jack of all trades and a master of none,"

He added that commitment and faith were also other important elements that could strengthen the newly launched Association in its pursuit to serving the Church and the people who make it.

"With commitment comes faith; don't delegate faith. Have it in you and do not rely on others to delegate your faith to," said Chilima, adding: "Gone are the day people used to say "Mukatipemphere (Go and pray on my behalf): that is not faith."

The Veep further advised the Lilongwe Arch Diocese Chancellor College Catholic Alumni Association members to desist from discrimination and formation of 'cycles' amongst themselves as this, Chilima warned, would close other members out, leaving them with what the Veep described as an it's-for-them-and-not-for-me-or-us feeling.

In his speech, Arch Bishop Ziyaye, also stressed on commitment to serving the Church and the need for the Chanco Catholic alumni to use their respective talents to benefit the Church on pro borno basis as others were already doing.

"The Church needs you; engineers, contractors, doctors, lawyer, journalists and many other fields. We are proud to have people of various fields like is the case here and we ask you to serve the church because in doing so there is that contentment and a fulfilling feeling in your heart that you gave something to the Church or to someone when they needed it," said Ziyaye.

Apart from being graduate of University of Malawi, Chilima in August 2015 obtained a doctor of philosophy in knowledge management from the University of Bolton in United Kingdom.