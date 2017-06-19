Somalia: Ex Presidential Candidate Dayib Meets Farmaajo Over Women Issues

Former Presidential candidate Fadumo Diyab on Sunday presented the UN Women Somalia ' s mandate to President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo.

The Norwegian-Somali's visit to the presidential residence triggered a sentimental and nostalgic moment for the women rights activist .

"You can imagine how humbled and emotional it is to be here. For you see, the first time I visited Villa Somalia was as a young girl with my mother in the 80s" Diyab said.

"The cogent memory of that is me sitting on President Said Barre's knee and staring into the camera with a bemused look. The second visit is now as a grown up woman. Life is a cycle. Alhamdulilah" she posted on her Facebook account.

"This visit was very successful and timely. We thank the President for his time, hospitality and full commitment to the empowerment of Somali girls and women" Diyab who dropped out of the 2017 presidential race citing fraud said.

We look forward to working collaboratively