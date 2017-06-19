Somalia: Soldier Sentenced to Death Over Minister Siraaji Killing

A Somali military court on Monday passed a death sentence to Somalia National army serviceman Ahmed Abdi Aydid for the killing of Public Works Minister Abass Siraj. The verdict followed the conclusion of tribunal hearing probing the killing of Somalia's youngest minister.

Ahmed Abdi Aydid army and Osman Salad Barre of the custodial corps were been probed for the killing of Minister Siraji. Ahmed Abdi Aydid is alleged to have fired the bullet that killed Minister Abbas Siraji

On the other hand Osman Salad Barre is accused of dereliction of duty.

Aydid is to face a firing squad

Siraji the youngest Minister in the Cabinet who rose to limelight when at 31 an ex Refugee at Dadaab camp trounced a Minister to be elected into parliament was killed on the 3rd of May this year. He was shot dead near Villa Somalia by government soldiers guarding the Auditor General.