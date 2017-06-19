Blantyre — Sanitation and hygiene in Community Based Childcare Centres (CBCCs) in Blantyre is expected to improve once a project constructing modern toilets in the structures is complete.

This was disclosed recently during interface meetings organized by Blantyre District Council aimed at mobilizing communities to properly utilize the toilets which will be constructed under the hygiene and sanitation project which the council is implementing through its Water Development Office.

Speaking at Blessings Community Based Childcare Centre (CBCC) at Mwansambo Village, Works Supervisor at the council, Jospher Chiwala, said there was need for communities to be fully involved in the project.

"We will share responsibilities with the communities such that communities will be engaged in mobilizing materials such as sand, water and bricks while the rest will be met by the council," explained Chiwala.

According to Chiwala, the council has observed that toilets in most CBCCs in the district do not meet the required standards of sanitation and hygiene which is a health hazard hence the project.

Commenting on the development in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Group Village Head (GVH) Kuntaja hailed government for the project which she said will protect the health of children in the CBCCs.

"The coming of the toilets will reduce challenges of sanitation and hygiene which children face in the CBCCs in our area," said Kuntaja.

She pledged the commitment of her people towards the project so that it is completed with haste.

According to the sources at the Blantyre District Council, with support from United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), they are expected to construct one modern semi detached toilet in a number of CBCCs in the district.