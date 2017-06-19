The Landless People's Movement last week denounced calls by land reform minister Utoni Nujoma to discipline youth leaders-turned-land activists.

This comes after Nujoma told a Swapo Party central committee meeting a week ago that youth leaders should be disciplined as a way to restore order in the party.

He pointed out that Swapo leaders cannot simultaneously serve on movements such as Affirmative Repositioning and the Landless People's Movement.

Speaking to The Namibian on Thursday, Bernardus Swartbooi and Henny Seibeb of the Landless People's Movement argued that Nujoma himself also needs to be disciplined.

"I agree that there must be discipline. He is indisciplined!" charged Swartbooi.

Swartbooi said Nujoma has created a mess in most of the portfolios he held over the years in government, including his current post as land reform minister.

Nujoma served as foreign affairs minister, then justice minister, and now is land reform minister.

"He is hiding behind the central committee. The mess he created at the land reform ministry, the damage done in the allocation of farms? He must man up," stated Swartbooi.

The former deputy minister said Nujoma is no longer an asset to the party, and Seibeb jumped in by saying: "he must be recalled."

The LPM has been calling for Nujoma to be fired for some time now. According to Seibeb, the minister does not understand the role of social movements in a democracy, as the movements have always been the world's way of allowing for civic engagement.

"The LPM fights against land dispossession, and there cannot be a problem with that. It must be a lack of understanding," said Seibeb.

Affirmative Repositioning leader Dimbulukeni Nauyoma last week reacted to Nujoma's comments, saying their movement is not operating outside of Swapo's policies.

Yesterday, he also said they will continue to fight against injustices, and threats will not deter them from their fight.

"Who stops anyone from fighting against HIV-AIDS?" he asked.