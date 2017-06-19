South Africa: Deputy Minister to Deliver Equipment to Limpopo Schools

Pretoria — Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Ben Martins is today expected to handover furniture and construction works worth R11.4 million to two schools and a health centre in Limpopo.

"The Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises will be handing over construction works and furniture invested at Tshukudu Primary School, Sethula Secondary School and Marapong Health Centre as part of the Eskom's Corporate Social Investment (CSI) projects," said the Department of Public Enterprises.

Eskom's Medupi power plant, which is located in Lephalale, through its CSI initiatives has invested R11.4 million in the two schools as well as the health facility.

The Deputy Minister will kick off his day by handing over construction works and equipment at Sethula Secondary School at Bangalong Village after which he is expected to proceed to Tshukudu Primary School which is located at Ga-Monyeki Village.

Deputy Minister Martins is then expected to visit Marapong Health Centre at Marapong Township in Lephalale.

Eskom Group Capital, Group Executive Abram Masango, as well as members of Eskom's board, will join the Deputy Minister in handing over the CSI works to the beneficiaries.

Limpopo MEC of Education Ishmael Kgetjepe, MEC of Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, as well as officials from the provincial government are also expected to join the Deputy Minister.