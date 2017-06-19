Rwanda President Paul Kagame is expected in the country today on a two day State Visit.

President Kagame will join President Edgar Lungu in bilateral talks with a state banquet scheduled for Inter Continental Hotel in the evening.

On Tuesday the two Heads of State will tour the Kafue Steel Plant before Kagame heads back to his country.

The President of Rwanda is also expected to visit and lay wreaths at the Presidential burial place at the Embassy Park where three late Zambian Presidents are buried.