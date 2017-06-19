Human Resource expert Miyanda Matiwa yesterday announced her political affiliation after announcing her affiliation with the ruling Patriotic Front.

Miyanda who is CEO for a recruiting agency called Prosoft announced her arrival on the political scene at a PF organised event hosted by party Deputy General Secretary Mumbi Phiri.

"I made a decision to join PF because the party and the government are driving initiatives that resonate with me.

"In his inaugural speech, His excellency the President mentioned that he was focused on moving the country from dependency on copper to agriculture.

"PF is also pushing for women empowerment - an area that is very close to my heart. As an entrepreneur over the years, I have accumulated skills and knowledge that I can use to be part of the development of Zambia," she said.

Miyanda was welcomed to the ruling party by Mumbi Phiri.

"I will immediately introduce you to Councillor Chilando so that you get acquainted with grassroot politics, that is the way to start.

"I wouldn't mind someone that starts from the grassroot like you to take over from us now that age is catching up," the former Munali lawmaker said.

Miyanda, a Choma native, is being fronted by the ruling party as one of the ways the PF is all inclusive considering that she hais from a region who majority inhabitants throw their support to opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.