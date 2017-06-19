18 June 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Offers Iftar in Honour of Tunisian Head of Govt.

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI offered, on Sunday in Rabat, an iftar in honour of Tunisian head of government Youssef Chahed, who is on a working visit to Morocco, chaired by head of government Saad Eddine El Othmani.

The event was attended by the sovereign's advisors Omar Azziman and Abdeltif Menouni, speaker of the house of representatives Habib El Malki, speaker of the house of advisors Abdelhakim Benchamach, government members, and members of the delegation accompanying the Tunisian head of government.

The Head of Tunisian government arrived, on Sunday in Rabat, for a two-day working visit to Morocco during which he will co-chair the 19th Moroccan-Tunisian joint committee.

The said joint committee will be an occasion to ratify several legal documents related to the economic and human resources fields.

