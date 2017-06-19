Namibia: Mayor Up for Stock Theft

A coastal mayor was arrested for stock theft on Friday, and is expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu told The Namibian yesterday that the mayor was arrested after a tip-off from members of the public.

Iikuyu said the mayor had been seen selling meat to members of the community on Friday night at around 21h30.

According to Iikuyu, the mayor accepted a full beef carcass without any document or identification on delivery between sunset and sunrise, and sold it for N$4 000.

"The value of the animal was about N$8 000," said Iikuyu, adding that the animal had possibly been stolen in the Uis or Usakos areas.

Iikuyu did not divulge more information to avoid interference with the investigation.

He said more suspects involved in the actual stealing, slaughtering and transporting of the animal could be arrested soon.

The entire carcass was recovered before it could be cut up and sold to the community.

The mayor, Iikuyu said, surrendered some of the money he had received from the sale of the meat.