South Africa: Presidential BEE Workshop to Focus On Economic Transformation

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma is set to convene the Presidential Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council (BEEAC) workshop which will focus on radical socio-economic transformation in Pretoria on Tuesday.

"The workshop will, amongst others, address the systematic and structural implementation challenges of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act and the proposed recommendations to realise government's objectives on radical socio-economic transformation," the Presidency said on Sunday.

The workshop will be attended by members of the BEE Advisory Council, chairpersons and CEOs of major organs of state, as well as experts on the subject matters contained in the proposals.

The President from his side will be accompanied by ministers in the business cluster as well as other senior government officials.

President Zuma appointed the BEE Advisory Council in terms of the amended BBBEE Act 46 of 2013 and its mandate amongst others, to advise government on Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment.