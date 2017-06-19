Kenya: Nation Writer Walter Menya Presented in Milimani Court

Nation Writer Walter Menya has been presented in a Milimani court, more than 24 hours after being arrested in Nairobi.

Police locked up Mr Menya on Sunday on claims of "soliciting a bribe to write a damaging story".

CELL

He spent the night in a cell.

In the Monday court session, the State had come to file a miscellaneous application against Mr Menya but his lawyer James Orengo, accompanied former LSK CEO Apollo Mboya, said they had not been served.

The magistrate ordered the State to serve the defence and return at noon.

But even as he was presented to court, police had not disclosed from whom Mr Menya demanded the alleged bribe, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery only saying "the court will decide whether to release Menya or not".

Speaking during the launch of inter-agency crisis response exercise in Embakasi, Nairobi, Mr Nkaissery on Monday also refused to disclose the complainant in his case.

BLOGGERS

"He himself (Menya) should be able to tell the court," he said.

Police on Sunday also refused to disclose Mr Menya's accusers and the charges he was facing.

Jubilee bloggers on Sunday had a field day, posting pictures of a handcuffed Mr Menya taken inside Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters, a protected area where photography is prohibited, and inside the police vehicle.

In the Sunday Nation this week, Mr Menya wrote a story about the Friends of Jubilee Foundation through which senior civil servants are illegally participating in the campaigns.

