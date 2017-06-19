Rwanda: Police FC Gear Up for Rayon Sports Clash

Police Football Club will be aiming to win the first leg of the 2017 Peace Cup quarter-final tie against defending champions Rayon Sports on Sunday afternoon at Kicukiro Stadium.

Police head coach Innocent Seninga has admitted that they need to win the Peace Cup in order to represent Rwanda in next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

"What's important for us now is the game against Rayon Sports on Sunday. Winning the Peace Cup would be a very good turning point in our pursuit of continental football next season. All players and staff are looking forward to the game, and we want to win it," Seninga said.

He added: "We failed in our main objective, which was to win the league, but it's important that we at least took second place, not we need to put our heart on winning the Peace Cup. We need to finish the season on high. It will be tough against the defencing champions, but we're well prepared for the task."

Seninga admits that he will face a very strong Rayon Sports side, which is fresh from winning the league title but believes his striking force of Dany Usengimana (19 goals) and Justin Mico (15 goals) that scored a combined 34 goals in the league, can cause Rayon defence problems.

"Our target is to win first leg without conceding goal so there will be in good position going into the second leg looking to secure a semi-final place," noted the former SC Kiyovu and Etincelles coach.

The 2017 Peace Cup quarter-finals first leg will be played on Sunday and Monday while the second leg matches will be played four days later.

Meanwhile Rayon Sports' Djuma Masudi, after winning the league, is looking to complete a double in his first full season in charge. The Blues claimed the 8th league title after losing just one game against rivals APR FC.

Musudi urged his players to stay focused, "We are in a winning mood after finishing the league with only one defeat all season. We need to take the momentum into the Peace Cup. The two quarter-final games against Police will be a tough test, so we need to stay focused."

Sunday's other quarter-final first leg clash will pit Marines FC against Espoir at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu district.

AS Kigali, winners of this competition in 2013, will play away against Amagaju FC while eight-time champions APR FC, after finishing third in the league, will face Bugesera FC, who beat them 2-1 on last day of the season on Thursday.

All semi-final matches will play late June and the final on July 4. The eventual winners will represent Rwanda in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

Sunday

Quarter-final: First leg

Police FC vs Rayon Sports 3:30pm

Marines FC vs Espoir

Monday

Bugesera FC vs APR FC 3:30pm

Amagaju FC vs AS Kigali