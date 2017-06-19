Nigeria: Heavy Rain Destroys Property in Abaji

A heavy down pour has pulled down houses and uprooted trees in some parts of Abaji.

The rain, which lasted for about three hours, amidst strong wind, on Saturday night destroyed some mud houses and uprooted trees at Anguwar Abattoir and Anguwar Abawa, on Sokodabo Street, as well as around Central Primary School.

Our reporter observed that a good number of mud houses collapsed, while some economic trees were uprooted and fell on top of some wooden batchers.

Some roads became impassible due to the wreck which blocked the streets while the rain also caused erosion in some areas.

The worst hit, our reporter observed, was Anguwar Abattoir, as some vehicle owners were cut off from their homes forcing them to trek home.

A resident, Kabiru Usman, complained over erosion which he said has been threatening residents of the area over the years.

"Every year during the rainy season, residents panicked because erosion has been threatening our lives here," he said.

He appealed to the authorities of the council to come to the aid of residents by liaising with the FCDA to address the problem in the area.

City News reports that some kiosks and wooden batchers at Abaji roundabout were flooded as a result of the heavy downpour.