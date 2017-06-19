Dodoma — Regional Commissioners (RCs) and District Commissioners (DCs) have been reminded to use powers bestowed on them wisely for development and avoid using the power contrary to the law of the land and other regulations.

A minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr George Simbachawene said yesterday that all RCs and DCs are supposed to act according to the law to avoid denying rights to other Tanzanians.

"We have been telling DCs and RCs that they must use their powers properly. They should avoid violating these powers because doing so violates other people's rights," he said.

Mr Simbachawene said the RCs and DCs are supposed to order the arrest of people or a person who is likely or already committing a criminal offence or causing violence in a certain area.

He said there must be legal grounds that could be used to arraigning the suspect. Mr Simbachawene was responding to a question raised by Special Seats MP (Chadema), Ms Cecilia Paresso who wanted to know when the government will amend the law that gives power to DCs and RCs to arrest people for 48 hours.

She said the law has been misused by some DCs and RCs. According to Ms Paresso, some RCs and DCs have been arresting people for no strong reasons and thus the law has become a problem to the 'wananchi'. Ms Paresso wanted to know the measures that have been taken by the government against its officials who violate the law.

Earlier, Deputy Minister Deputy Minister in the President's Office, (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Suleiman Jaffo informed the Parliament that the government sees no necessity to amend the law at the moment.

He said there was a problem with the implementation of the law and that the government is doing everything in its capacity to address the problem by remind its officials to proper implement the said law.