Liberia: MPC Ends Primaries in Montserrado County

The Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) has concluded its legislative primaries in Montserrado County.

The primaries, which were recently held at the Baptist Seminary on the Robertsfield Highway, brought 21 legislative aspirants and delegates from the 15 counties.

The party also brought on board Mr. James Naplakposo Fallah of Montserrado County District #8; Mr. Siaffa Zodua of Grand Cape Mount County District #1; and Mr. Moses Jackson of Grand Gedeh County District #2, among others.

Fallah, who spoke to journalists after being elected on the party's slot to contest as a representative in District #8 in Montserrado County, praised members of the party for peacefully conducting themselves during the process.

He said the leadership of the MPC will continue to work with all Liberians, including those who did not win the party's primaries, to maintain peace and stability in the party.

Fallah also used the occasion to encourage winners of the primaries to work with their colleagues and residents of their electoral districts to ensure the success of the party in the presidential and legislative elections in October.

The Montserrado County District #8 aspirant, who is a recent graduate of the Cuttington University Graduate School, told his colleagues that their people (voters) are not going to elect them because of indigenous politics, but based on what they do in the interest of the people and the county.

He called on Liberians to say no to indigenous politics and asked those who are preaching what he called 'negative politics,' which he said has nothing to offer Liberians, to put an end to it.

He said the reason aspirants want to represent their constituencies is to seek the people's interest, and not their personal interests.

He called on other aspirants to focus on ordinary Liberians who he said are the ones he and his colleagues are wishing to represent.

According to him, only serious minded citizens who are willing to work for the masses can change the country, not those he called 'big shots,' who he said are only seeking their own interest above ordinary Liberians.

He admonished his colleagues that the representative seats on the party's tickets are intended for those who want to serve the interest of their people in particular and Liberians in general, "not their own interest."