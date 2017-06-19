19 June 2017

Liberia: CDC Drops Forh, Berrian

By Alvin Worzi

The Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has ditched Representatives Edward S. Forh of District #16 and Julius Berrian of District #10 of Montserrado County during its primary elections, while Moses A. Gray of District #8 and Munah E. Pelham Youngblood of District #9 survived the partisans' selection.

The primaries, which were held last Friday at the headquarters of the CDC, were described by both the losers and winners as the most transparent in the party's history.

Dixon W. Seboe defeated Representative Forh while Mulbah Morlu, the party's vice chairman for operations, defeated Representative Berrian.

Although Representatives Abraham V. Corneh of District #14 and Solomon C. George of District #7 were re-elected, many paretisans said Rep. George's victory would result to a loss for the party in the October elections "because he does not demonstrate good character in the district, and has often insulted residents."

"The party needs the presidency and as such, we must have people who are free from stigma at every level. There is no reason to have Representative George on the party's tickets," a member of the CDC said.

Meanwhile, all the female contestants failed to make headway, including former Representative R. Soka Teah, Keibah Collins and others.

One of the contestants for District #8, Garblah Vincent Williams, who was defeated by Rep. Moses A. Gray, fainted on three separate occasions shortly after the results were announced by the chair of the youth league and commissioner of CDC's 2017 primaries, Jefferson T. Koijee.

But Mr. Williams in his remarks attributed his fainting spells to poor health and promised to work with everyone to ensure that Senator George Weah wins the October elections.

"I want to make it clear that what occurred here is due to my health problem and not because of my defeat. I remain a member of the CDC and will ensure that our party wins the highest seat in the country," he said.

It may be recalled that Mr. Williams participated in the party's 2011primaries against Rep.

Gray, and was also defeated.

Dr. Forh is on the verge of completing his second term in office as representative, while Julius Berrian is completing his first term.

Dixon W. Seboe, who is referred to as "the giant" for defeating Representative Forh, lauded the voters for having confidence in him and promised to work hard to transform the district.

"Our focus will be on education and health because by educating the young people and giving them the necessary skills, we will empower them. We believe that education can transform this country and there's a need to educate our people, especially those who have the energy and are ready to learn," Mr. Seboe said.

A total of 45 persons voted in District #16. Rep. Forh received 13 votes, Y. Nah, 2 and the winner, Dixon Seboe, 30 votes.

