Liberia: International Cargo Services for RIA

Reaching a new milestone in the expansion of its takeover of cargo handling at the Roberts International Airport (RIA), Global Logistics Services (GLS) has signed a partnership agreement with an international ground handling company, the National Aviation Services (NAS) of Kuwait, to install international cargo operation services at the RIA.

Mr. Peter Malcolm King, Chief Executive Officer of GLS said according to the agreement NAS will provide professional advice and technical support to the GLS to manage every aspect of the cargo business from pricing, cargo operations and billing, to supply chain management.

Other technical assistance from NAS will include export cargo acceptance and documentation processing such as pre-acceptance, acceptance of documents, air waybill issues and after acceptance activities, as well as export flight handling process.

Technical support will also include lying list and load plan, interline, flight buildup preparation, manifest, load documentation, offloads and flight closing, import flight handling process with flight manifest, flight documentation, flight finalization and import cargo delivery processes.

Delivery planning, documentation delivery, customs clearance, after delivery activities are other aspects of international cargo operation services that NAS will provide at RIA.

CEO King told the Daily Observer in an exclusive interview over the weekend at his Broad Street office that GLS intends to make air cargo transportation services transparent, and will measure its performance and make improvements to the processes where necessary.

Recently, the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate unanimously ratified a 25-year concession agreement between the Government of Liberia and the GLS and forwarded it to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for approval.

The signing of the agreement involved the National Investment Commission (NIC), the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) and the management of RIA and the ratification of the concession agreement by the legislature signified a public-private partnership.

The NAS, a private ground handling company, is a subsidiary of Agility, and has a presence in more than 30 airports, handles five out of the top 10 airlines, and manages 31 airport lounges in 12 countries across the Middle East, India, and Africa.

Recently, NAS signed a 10-year contract to provide ground handling services at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan.

The ground handling contract includes passenger services, ramp handling, cargo management and warehousing as well as other related airport services.

Mr. King also told the Daily Observer that upon the approval of the President and the printing of the concession agreement into handbills, the GLS and LAA will transitionally manage RIA's cargo handling for two months.

He said after the 60 days, the LAA will formally turn over the cargo management system to GLS.

Within their first six months of operations, the GLS and its partners will target the improvement in service standards and enhancements in customer satisfaction with their temporary cargo facility, he indicated.

Following the groundbreaking for the modernized cargo facility and upon its completion, the handling facility will provide racking up to 1500 pallets, chiller/freezer storage and cold room for up to 50 tons of cargo, forklift up to 10 tons capacity, strong room, DGR (all classes), AVI rooms, separate storage for DIP mails, CCTV and 24 hour security services among others.