Liberia: Alhaji Bah Leads Under 10 Real Madrid Against Barcelona

The soccer pitch with the unusual name, 'Don't Dirty Me Soccer Field,' located at the Borbor Garage community in New Kru Town was expected to be a scene of young soccer action between two Under 10 soccer teams.

The two teams are traditional opponents in the community whenever they are lined up to play either a friendly or a serious match to win a trophy.

"We will play a serious game soon," said Paco Alexandro (holding the ball in the photo), "and we have two trophies that we will play for."

Skipper Bah told the Daily Observer that the team has good players that he can depend on for games. "We are training for the game against Barcelona," he said.

With two trophies recently donated by DonamiSports of Doc Lawson, he said he is hopeful that the team will play well to attract sponsors.

The kid players said they are determined to play football and be regular at school and to good at what they are doing. "We want to play ball and also go to school," Alexandro said.

"We need footballs and jerseys," Bah said, and commended DonamiSports for the gift. DonamiSports made a presentation of two footballs, two trophies and two t-shirts and shorts for the highest scorers in any game organized by Real Madrid in New Kru Town.

Community residents said soccer provides a means for the young children to be engaged and avoid mischief, and therefore appealed to not for profit organizations to help communities with sporting materials to keep the kids engaged.