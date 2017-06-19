Liberia: 'Grand Bassa County Belongs to All Liberians'

The standard bearer of the ruling Unity Party, Vice President Joseph Boakai has said that Grand Bassa county belongs to all Liberians.

VP Boakai's comment is based on the assumption that "the county is politically owned by certain people and no one else."

But despite that notion, thousands of UP supporters in the county last Saturday converged at the Buchanan Fairgrounds in support of the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

Accepting the endorsement, VP Boakai lauded the efforts of the citizens of Grand Bassa and for accepting to work with him through their endorsement.

"The people of Grand Bassa County have clearly shown that the county is for all Liberians, regardless of tribe and that is why we are here today to celebrate this day with the loving people of this county," he said.

The VP said if elected president, his key focus will be to provide better education for all Liberians, and that children will be educated to contribute to the country's development. He said to empower women he will create programs that would include women's full participation in all aspects of life especially those involved in businesses. Boakai said he will also focus on road connection to all parts of the country, which he described as a key priority for the country's success.

He disclosed that the country lacks a proper healthcare system, schools, clinics and marketplaces among others but promised to find better solutions to solve them through the collective efforts of all Liberians.

"The young people are yearning for education, women need skills training, and we are willing and ready to contribute immensely because our job is to make sure these people are educated. We don't want a country of predominantly low educated citizens," the VP said.

Lauding the citizens of Grand Bassa County, Boakai said, "Thank you for giving us the notion that Bassa is not owned by special people. People who are owning this county have nothing to show to their citizens but you have done several things and you have seen history in the making. It's about time we give our best to this country. It's not what you will take out of Liberia, but what you will bring to develop your country is the priority."

Endorsing VP Boakai's presidential candidacy, Mrs. Mary Karwor, chair of the steering committee in District #2; former Pro Tempore Gbehzohngar M. Findley; and chiefs and elders of county said Grand Bassa County believes strongly that VP Boakai has the required leadership features desired for the growth and continuous development of the country.

They said they are convinced that Boakai would ensure and continue many development initiatives, particularly the ones undertaken by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and would also continue to restore peace and embark on reconstruction and development of the war-ravaged country.

"Grand Bassa County is pleased to highlight some of the interventions that lifted our county: the reconstruction of the Buchanan Monrovia Highway, the rehabilitation of the Port of Buchanan and railway, the establishment and construction of the Grand Bassa Community College, the construction of farm to market roads, the provision of Social and County Development Funds, construction of the Doris Williams sports stadium, the construction of health centers in each district, the restoration of pipe-bone water, the provision of national and international scholarships to deserving Bassa students," they said.

Earlier, VP Boakai was given a traditional welcome by elders, chiefs, women, and youth groups at the Farmington River. He also made several stops in Bokay Town where he provided L$50,000 as an initial contribution to empower women who are involved in a village savings and loan program.

He also donated a similar amount to market women and promised to buy 15 bundles of zinc to enable them to complete the newly constructed market building.

The women expressed appreciation to Boakai's gesture and thanked him for his endless contributions to the development of the country and his passion for youth and women's empowerment.

Also present at the endorsement, despite the heavy rains, were citizens from the five statutory districts in Grand Bassa, chiefs, elders, various youth groups and women's group, Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff, Pro Temp Armah Jallah, and former Foreign Minister Augustine Ngafuan.