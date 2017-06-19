Kenya: Online System Cuts Business Registration to 3 Days

Nairobi — The adoption of an online system for business registration has reduced the number of days it takes to register a company to three days.

The Online Company Registration System, under the Business Registration Service, enables users to search and secure a business name, get necessary government documents like KRA Certificate, NSSF and NHIF at the comfort of their office or home.

Acting General Director of Business Registration Service, Kenneth Gathuma, says the integration with e-citizen has been instrumental in reducing the time taken to registers a company.

"The payment of this services is done under the Government digital pay system to ensure all payments to Government are done in a transparent and efficient manner," said Gathuma, while updating the Private Sector on the Ease of doing Business in Kenya.

However, Gathuma admits the system is far from flawless, saying there are still hiccups in the system that may see some users take longer to register a company.

"Sometimes the system is down or there is a bit of back and forth with the register of companies which we see as birthing problems, but in a couple of months, we should be seeing this process reduced to two days at the most," Gathuma says.