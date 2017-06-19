Liberia: CDC Axes Lawmakers

The Congress for Democratic Change or CDC has dropped some of its current lawmakers during last week's primaries held at the party headquarters in Congo Town.

The party voted out Montserrado County Representatives Julius Berrien and Dr. Edward Forh during the primaries, bringing onboard its Vice Chairman for mobilization, Mulbah Morlu to replace Rep. Berrien, who represents Montserrado County Electoral District #10, and little known Daniel Sebo, who replaces Rep. Forh for Electoral District #16 in preparation for October 10th elections.

It was breath-taking moment for the two incumbent lawmakers, who could not believe their eyes that partisans, especially, from their respective electoral districts, would vote them out while they were comfortably seated on the high table at the CDC headquarters.

The primaries, presided over by Youth Wing Chairman Jefferson Koijii, were observed by the students' community and the media.

Though Dr. Forh and Rep. Berrien failed to retain their slots on the party's tickets, Representatives Acarous Gray, Munah Youngblood, Solomon George, Dr. Bhofal Chambers, and William Dakel retained theirs.

The primaries brought on Abraham Corneh, formerly of the ruling Unity Party, who whipped former CDC Representative for Electoral District #14 Madam Regina Sokan Teah to capture the slot, while Adolph Lawrence, Bill Twehway, and Gabriel Nyenka, won their respective seats for the impending elections.

Mr. Garblah Williams, who challenged Rep. Grey during the primary could not face his defeat, and collapsed when the result was announced by the election committee. Williams, current vice chairman for administration, immediately collapsed upon hearing that he lost to Rep. Grey.

He was immediately rushed to the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital to seek medical attention, leaving a rather subdued atmosphere on the party grounds. The disappointed legislative aspirant had serious medical problem prior to the primary though he failed to state his conditions. This is the second time that Rep. Gray has flogged Williams in the party primary.