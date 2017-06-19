Liberia: Police Warn Private Securities

Police authorities here have warned private security guards assigned at businesses, residence and other places "to be mindful of receiving gifts" while performing their duties, particularly food stuff.

"I will like to sound out a special awareness to security personnel, mostly security guards assigned at ... various and respective posts at night wherein they have been entrusted to man people's property. So

this is an awareness that goes out to all private security guards assigned at business ... , residence, etc", Assistant Commissioner of Police Alfred Quire warned on Saturday, 16 June.

The warning comes after two burglary incidents this month. In one of the robberies a private security guard commander Nelson Dolo claims he was drugged with tea by his subordinate before a safe containing US$35,000 and LD$60,000 was stolen from an Indian run Supreme Liberia Business Center in Gardnesville.

ACP Quire issued the warning at the police headquarters on Capitol Hill just before the Crimes Services Division or CSD sent to Court several private security guards along with other suspects involved in the burglary.

Deputy Police Inspector General for CSD and Interpol Affairs Simeon Frank says the consistency of the victims led to the arrest of the suspects. He says CSD was unable to retrieve the stolen money, but vowed that the investigation has not ended and they will do more.

A shift commander at PROTECTO security firm Nelson Dolo and his subordinates Koffa Doe, David Quewon, Morris Paye and Varney Kamara were rounded up by police following the alleged burglary incidents of

6 June at Supreme Liberia managed by Indian national Jasper Sam, and another on a separate date at the premises of victim Moses Dorbor.

The CSD warns that "tea, milk, bread, mayonnaise" are some of the simplest food stuff that criminals use as offer to drug people in order to infiltrate businesses and residence to perpetrate crimes.

Police displayed several items allegedly retrieved from the suspects, but said they were yet to retrieve a safe containing an alleged US$35,000 plus LD$60,000 that had been snatched away by unknown persons.

The suspects have allegedly admitted to charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief and burglary. Suspect Varney Kamara who claims to be a driver, told journalists that he was not part of the burglary operation, but on the request of his friend, he picked up the rest of the suspects at JJY in Gardnersville at night and drove them to a compound where he was given some money.

Suspect Nelson Dolo claims that the tea he was offered by Koffa Doe seemed to have "something in it", alleging that after drinking it, he went to sleep and did not wake up until 2am.

But Koffa had insisted that it was Dolo who persuaded them to carry on the operation, on grounds that the people they were working with are stingy in paying their workers.