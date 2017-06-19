Liberia: NEC Starts Candidates' Nomination Today

Candidates Nomination for the 2017 October Presidential and Representatives Elections begins today, Monday, 19 June at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

According to a press release from the National Elections Commission, the key electoral date gives political parties and Independent candidates the platform for inclusion on the ballot papers for the elections.

"Nomination forms for Candidates of Political Parties will be delivered to the Chairman or Secretary General of the Parties for distribution to their members. Alternatively, Parties can designate a Liaison Officer to pick up the forms. Independent Aspirants can pick up their forms themselves", the NEC release details.

It continues that applicants desirous of being nominated must appear in person at the SKD Sports Complex from 9 am to 5pm daily, must return the forms to satisfy the nomination procedures.

General requirements for the Candidate Nomination process are: aspirant must be a Liberian; aspirant must attain the age of 25 years for Representative and 35 years for President and Vice President; aspirant for Representative must be domiciled in the constituency one year prior to the elections, while aspirants for President and Vice President must be resident in Liberia for not less than 10 years prior to the elections, and aspirant must be a tax payer.

Meanwhile, the National Elections Commission on Saturday, 17 June successfully concluded the Provisional Registration Roll Exhibition across Liberia. NEC says though there were complaints at some centers, the process was overall successful.

The Commission reiterates that the Exhibition process was meant to identify errors for corrections, ahead of the October polls. Hence, NEC says the Exhibition listing placed at all Centers across the Country were provisional lists and not final lists.NEC says its Data Center will correct problems identified during the Exhibition.