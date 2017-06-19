Liberia: Barclayville Residents Panic

The constant might appearances of an unmarked vehicle in Barclayville, Grand Kru County has created fear among residents of the provincial capital.

The vehicle only identified by panicking residents as "black jeep" with no license plate, is usually seen in Setor, a suburb of Barclayville during early morning hours specifically between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. each day.

Setor community residents told The New Dawn on Friday, 16 June that the jeep, which comes from an unknown destination, is always occupied by six masked men, all addressed in black. They narrate that each time the jeep enters the city from the direction of Barclayville-Kanweaken highway, it is usually parked behind an Assembly of God Church in Setor.

According to them, four of the six men with mask on the faces would disembark the car and spread themselves in the bush until early morning around 5:30 before they leave the area.

The residents are meanwhile calling on the Joint Security in the county to step up intensive night and early morning patrols to allay their fear as the country goes to elections.