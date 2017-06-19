Liberia: Woman Slices Husband's Penis in Grand Kru

Police in Grand Kru County are investigating a 55-year-old woman identified as Lucy Wajac of Zogoken, Wedebo District on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault. Lucy reportedly attempted to castrate her husband identified as John Welleh during a recent fight by the couple which resulted to his penis being chopped by his wife, using a razor blaze.

Welleh, who is presently receiving medication at a local hospital with several stitches on his penis, was quietly taken away by neighbors during the fight, who met the victim lying helplessly on the ground bleeding profusely.

According to family sources, the couple got into a fight after Lucy allegedly refused to accompany her husband to the farm to plant rice. They continue that she instead, decided to go to the farm of some friends to help them, leaving her own farm unattended to, a situation which led to a quarrel and subsequent fight.