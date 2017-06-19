Ghana: Christian Sottie Invested As New President of Abwa

press release

The President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), Mr Christian Sottie, yesterday, began a two-year tenure as President of the Association of Accountancy Bodies in West Africa (ABWA).

Alhaji Ismaila Zakari, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), administered the oath of office to usher Mr Sottie in as ABWA President from 2017 TO 2019.

Present at the ceremony were Council members including Ms Magaret Unubun, Executive Secretary of ABWA.

In an address, Mr Sottie pledged to diligently carry out the mandate of ABWA and ensure that standards of accountancy practice were improved and harmonized.

This, Mr Sottie said, would be done by building up all the individual Accountancy Institutes of the West African sub-region. He said this would involve the training of more accountants and supporting weaker Institutes to improve on their standards.

He pledged his unflinching commitment to the growth and development of the Association, adding that by the end of his tenure, he envisioned that ABWA would become better positioned in the Accountancy world and globally recognized.

ABWA is a regional organization of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC). The 15-member organization, comprising fifteen national professional accountancy bodies, was established on August 10, 1982 in Lagos, Nigeria with the objective of developing professional accountancy practice in the West Africa sub-region.

ABWA initiated the Accounting Technicians Scheme, West Africa, which provides a recognized professional qualification for supporting staff of Chartered Accountants.