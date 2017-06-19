19 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: SOS Children's Village Provides School With Safe and Clean Water

Mkuyuni Secondary School in Dar es Salaam has relegated critical water shortage to history, thanks to a project sponsored by a Non-Governmental Organisation, SOS Children's Village in Tanzania.

Its national director, Mr Anatoli Rugaimukamu, said in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, that the assistance was part of its philanthropic plough-back to the needy, especially children who deserved every parent's investment, accountability, trust and care.

He explained that the programme was part of their Grieg initiative that focuses on alleviating hardship in the local community, by providing vital services that include access to basic education, nutrition and health services to the children.

Mr Rugaimukamu said similar assistance had been provided to Kimwani Primary School in Coast Region.

"We work to ensure that children grow up in a safe and caring family environment so that they can develop and reach their full potential," he explained.

