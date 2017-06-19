Kenya: KCB Appeal Coach's Seven-Month Ban

Kenya Commercial Bank Rugby have appealed against a seven-month ban slapped on their coach Curtis Olago by Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

The union suspended Olago after finding him guilty of assaulting referee Karimi Mwangi on September 16, last year during the Dala Sevens in Kisumu.

The appeal will be heard on Saturday.

A judicial panel headed by Willy Ombisi, found Olago guilty in a ruling delivered on June 6, this year.

The panel that sat on May 2, had initially suspended the ban for year, where Olago was required to adhere to some conditions. However, the ban was later effect after Olago was gone in an incident where he is said to have assaulted referee Mwangi Karimi.

Dismissing the assault charges, KCB secretary general John Ojara said that Olago never committed the offence and that the incident in question happened at an entertainment spot and not a rugby pitch.

Ojara wondered why the case was brought forward 10 months later.