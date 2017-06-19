Tanzania: The UK Extends Support On Childhood Development Project in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — The UK government has extended a Sh28 billion support on early childhood development and sanitation project in Tanzania. This was said on Monday during the launch of its third round of funding for innovators across Tanzania through the Human Development Innovation Fund (HDIF).

Speaking during the launch the Director General of the Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) Dr Hassan Mshinda said the fund will improve childhood development which is the essential stage of building a successful national economy as well as enhancing urban sanitation.

"This will also open doors for more young innovators whose focus is to create solutions in the sectors of education, health and environment based on social entrepreneurship," he said.

The project has been extended to 2021. Since its launch in 2013, two rounds of innovations have been implemented with ideas which have helped to improve majorly the sectors of health and education.