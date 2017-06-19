Kenya: Mumias Sugar Manager Ronald Lubya to Be Buried Today

Nasa co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula are expected to attend the burial of slain Mumias Sugar Company legal Affairs Manager Ronald Lubya in Chavakali, Vihiga County today.

Mr Mudavadi's press secretary Kibisu Kabatesi confirmed that the former Deputy Prime Minister will lead other Nasa leaders to the burial.

The deceased's family spokesperson Nelson Chagenya said the burial will take place at Mr Lubya's home at Ivona village in Sabatia West.

"We expect different guests led by Nasa co-principal Musalia Mudavadi. Siaya Senator James Orengo has also confirmed to he will attend the burial ceremony," Mr Chagenya said.

Nasa leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang'ula had pointed an accusing finger at the Jubilee government, saying Mr Lubya was killed for refusing to give in to attempts to have the company used to hide sugar illegally imported from South Sudan.

"This is definitely a murder disguised as fatal robbery. The young man declined pressure to endorse documents, which could show that the company had imported sugar. We want this investigated thoroughly because the lives of other parastatal heads are in danger," Mr Mudavadi said immediately Mr Lubya was killed.

Three armed men were said to have shot dead Mr Lubya on the night of June 4 at a home in Kholera sub-location, Matungu Constituency, before escaping in his vehicle.

The gangsters were armed with a pistol and were reportedly dressed in camouflage uniforms similar to those worn by police.

Fresh details on the death however, emerged after a postmortem which established that Mr Lubya was killed using a blunt object.

In a conclusive autopsy report seen by the Nation, Mr Lubya suffered multiple laceration and bruises on his skull.

"He had fractures on the skull from the back extending to the eyes," states the postmortem report.

The autopsy report signed by Nyanza regional pathologist based at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu; Dr Solomon Sava further indicates that Mr Lubya suffered severe bleeding below his brain coverings.

"The covering was moderately swollen but the brain matter remained intact."

"As a result of my examination, I formed an opinion that the cause of death was severe head injury occasioned by blunt force trauma to the head," Dr Sava stated in his final report on the death.

The pathologist's report after an examination carried out at Avenue Hospital in Kisumu ruled out initial claims Mr Lubya was shot at leading to his death.

The postmortem was witnessed by the deceased's family Doctor, relatives and the police.

The Law Society of Kenya led by the society's President Isaack Okero had petitioned the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to fast track investigations into the murder and prosecute the perpetrators.

Ms Josephine Lubya, who said she was the deceased's wife said the attackers waylaid her husband when he left the house to answer a call of nature.

"One of the robbers walked into the kitchen and warned he would shoot me if I raised the alarm," she said then.

Later, Ms Caroline Mumasaba also emerged and insisted she was Mr Lubya's legal wife.

She said they lived together with Mr Lubya at their home in Chavakali "where he will be buried and while he was away for work he stayed at the Company's quarters."

The gang was reported to had ransacked the house where My Lubya was killed for cash and valuables after harassing Ms Josephine during the 10pm attack.

The killers had entered the compound by cutting through a wire fence and were waiting to attack.